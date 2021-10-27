Volta Police arrests man with unregistered pistols on Accra bound vehicle

The Denu Police have nabbed one Dominic Bimba, 39, for possessing firearms and 61 rounds of ammunition on an Accra-bound vehicle without lawful authority.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mrs Effia Tengey, Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, the Police patrol team on duty along the Torkor – Accra Road, as part of their intelligence-led stop and check operation arrested suspect Dominic Bimba after a search on him revealed two foreign pistols with 61 rounds of ammunition on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out on an Accra-bound private car and its occupants around 0400 hours.

She said suspect, who is currently in custody is assisting in investigation, was arrested with additional two spent shells.

Further investigation into the incident revealed that suspect Bimba, is a Togolese and resident at Tokor.

Suspect indicated that he was transporting the two weapons to someone in Accra while investigations continue.