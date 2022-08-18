Volta Police Ladies Association supports regional training school

The Volta Chapter of the Police Ladies Association (POLA) has donated air-conditioners to the Volta Regional Police Training School in Ho.

The donation, which forms part of the activities to commemorate POLA’s 70th anniversary celebration, aimed to create a conducive environment for officers at the school and to facilitate their work.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Williams Yankey Acolatse, Officer Commanding the school, who received the items, thanked the association for the support and pledged to ensure that the items were put to good use and properly maintained.

The team, led by Superintendent of Police, Mrs Effia Tenge, Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Command, also paid a courtesy call on the Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, in his office to inform him about the event and ask for his support.

The Minister assured them of his support to make the anniversary successful and commended the female personnel of the Service for their immense role in safety and security of the country.

He urged them to continue with the good work and always exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their duties to uplift the image of the Service.

The Association also held a health walk through the principal street of the regional capital to keep members active and to educate the public on the importance of physical exercise to the human body.

Supt. Tenge used the opportunity to encourage her colleague female personnel to be bold, courageous and fearless in carrying out their responsibilities.

Other activities marking the event include donation to the families of a female officer who passed on and clean-up exercise at the Ho Central Police Station on August 18 and 19 respectively.

The event will be climaxed with a thanksgiving service slated for August 21 at Police Church-RPTS, Ho.