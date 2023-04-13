Volta Red Oil refinery pollutes Wawa River

The Volta Red Oil Refinery Company, producers of palm oil at Ahamansu in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have been fingered for continuously discharging untreated effluent from the refinery into the Wawa River.

According to stakeholders the effluent was directly destroying the aquatic life of the river as dead fishes are seen afloat with inhabitants close to the water body having a field day of harvesting the dead fish.

A reliable source has disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the District Security Council was monitoring the development and would respond appropriately.

An insider told the GNA that the pollution was destroying the aquatic life of the river.

Mr Dickson Ansah, a member of the Town Development Committee of Ahamansu, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency said the leaking effluent has affected communities such as Papase, Asuoboi and its environs, who depended on the river.

He said that the Company coming to terms with the destruction has been supplying sachet water to all affected communities, who could not use the water resource for any purpose until the mess was cleared.

Mr Seidu Ibrahim, Operations Manager of the Refinery, told the GNA a breach in the wall of the Company’s Pond resulted in the pollution but indicated a permanent solution has been found to the problem against future occurrence.

Mr Albert Abotsi, in-charge of the Environmental Protection Agency, Oti region, who resumed duty barely two weeks ago, promised to investigate the matter with dispatch.

Meanwhile, GNA gathered that authorities of the Refinery have been summoned to the Oti Regional Coordinating Council for questioning.