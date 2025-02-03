Volta Region: 237 MDCE Aspirants Vetted For 18 Positions

The eight-day vetting exercise for selecting and appointing suitable candidates for the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) position for the eighteen (18) Local Assemblies in the Volta Region has ended at Ho. The seven-member committee which had a little over 279 applications before it, ended up vetting 237 MDCE aspirants for the eighteen available slots.

The intensive vetting exercise formed part of the processes employed by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to select candidates suitable for the position of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) for all the Assemblies of the region.

The candidates were said to have acquired excellent academic qualifications ranging from the first degree to the doctorate level. They have also contributed to the development of the party in their small ways in their respective constituencies over the years. Thirty (30) applicants were females while Two Hundred and Seven (207) were males.

The Vetting Committee was under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Volta Regional Chairman of the Party, Mr. Egypt Korbla Kudoto. Some members of the committee included a former Regional Minister, Hon. Joseph Amenowode, former Deputy Regional Minister, Hon. Francis Komla Ganyaglo as well as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West and Chairman of the Volta MP’s Caucus in Parliament, Hon. Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzra. Also present, representing Hon. Bedzra at a point was the MP for Central Tongu, Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze.

Mr Kudoto told our news team in an interview that the Committee would recommend three (3) persons from each constituency to the National Executive Committee for further action.

He was grateful to the party supporters and indeed the candidates for willingly availing themselves to the process and also demonstrating competence, skills and knowledge about their respective constituencies and the roles they had applied for.

The MP for Central Tongu, Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze described the exercise as a very good story for the party. According to him, the number of comrades who applied for the MDCE positions, coupled with their educational or academic qualifications and articulation of the issues, attests to the fact that the NDC has the men and women as against the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) which bragged in the past of their calibre of appointees only to have people he described as ‘boys and girls’.

The Regional Women Organizer of the party and former DCE for North Tongu, Hon. Delphia Fafa Agbai lauded the thirty (30) women who gathered the courage and persevered to be in the race against all the odds that have always associated with women aspiring for political and other social positions in the society.

She expressed the hope that the President would consider a lot of these women to further give meaning to the affirmative action policy that President Mahama and the NDC ascribe to.

Our news team caught up with some of the MDCE applicants who had their turn on the last day of the vetting from the Anlo, Keta and Akatsi North constituencies. They included Joseph Agbeko Kpogo from Anlo, Joseph Jeff Kwadzo Amekuedi and Wisdom Seade from Keta. The rest were Abraham Ahiabu, King David Suitor, Bless Kwadzo Katamani as well as Edem Kwadzo Tekpli, all from the Akatsi North district.

They all pledged their commitment to the upliftment of their districts and municipalities when allowed to further serve the party and their people.