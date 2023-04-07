Volta region: 75 aspirants approved to contest NDC parliamentary primaries

All 75 individuals vying to become parliamentary candidates for the National Democratic Party (NDC) in the Volta Region have been approved by the vetting committee.

Mr James Gunu, Regional Secretary of the NDC, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the close of the vetting that none of the aspirants were disqualified.

The vetting of the individuals, among who were 15 women, was segmented in the Region, and were held at Hohoe, Ho and Dzodze.

Mr. Gunu said sending the vetting to the three belts of the Region had a “positive impact on the Region,” and made the process more effective, and enhanced mobilisation among the grassroots.

He said aspirants undertook an MoU on the outcome of the contest and committed to addressing grievances appropriately.

The Regional Secretary said the MoU also would ensure an issue-based campaign that would be clean of abuse, and acrimony that would bring diversity into the Party.

“We need to remain united after this internal contest,” Mr. Gunu said, adding that the aspirants had also committed to the fact that they would not contest as independent candidates, nor campaign against the elect, but rather stay true to the ideals of the Party.

He noted how the vetting again revived the enthusiasm among the Party folk in the Region, saying, “It had actually revived the Party and given it a new spirit that will carry us into the 2024 general elections.”

Mr Gunu noted also that the crop of aspirants continued to grow in quality and asked that they consider other positions, including local assembly membership to complement the nation’s governance.

All MPs from the Region are facing reelection except Mr. Benjamin Kpodo, MP for Ho Central, and Mr. James Klutse Avedzi representative of Ketu North, who did not contest, and whose Seats have the most contenders – seven, and eight respectively.

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mr Charles Agbeve of North Tongu, and Agortime Ziope respectively, are in the contest unopposed.

The parliamentary primaries would come off on May 13 in all constituencies.