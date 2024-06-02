Volta Region Ablaze as Bawumia Storms in for Campaign Tour

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, visited the Volta Region yesterday on his campaign tour, meeting with clergy, imams, Zongo chiefs and traditional rulers as usual.

At the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Dr. Bawumia shared his vision and policies for the continuous progress of the country with the traditional rulers, and expressed his gratitude to them.

“I am also grateful to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, for the privilege and honour, to address them and present my vision and policies for the continuous progress of our country,” he stressed.

Togbe Tepre Hodo, President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, described the presentation by Dr. Bawumia as “progressive and forward thinking ideas and thoughts.”

“Togbewu and Mamawu, you and I agree that this country needs to move forward. We need progress, we need economic development. Let us listen carefully and ponder about all these suggestions that the Vice President has made.

“I am not suggesting any partisanship as far as this is concerned. I am talking about the country called Ghana. We need Ghana to move forward. These progressive ideas ought to be made to bear fruit for this nation,” Togbe Hodo, who is also the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional Area, said.

According to him, Ghana has had independence for more than 60 years but barely has little to show for it.

“Therefore, when we have progressive ideas being brought on the table, we should eschew partisanship and listen carefully and see how best we can move forward as a nation with these ideas.

“It doesn’t matter who wears the hat. The important thing is that this country is going forward. Therefore, we should all embrace these positive ideas,” he urged.

The paramount chief expressed optimism that there is hope for Ghana, and urged his colleagues to embrace that “perception of hope and live it as a dream” so that future generations do not point accusing fingers at them when they are gone.

“If we are not careful, they will exhume our bodies and burn them for not being progressive in our thoughts,” he intimated.

He also called on the Vice President to help address the recurring chieftaincy disputes in the country.

Togbe Tepre Hodo believes that chieftaincy disputes are a threat to the country’s development and, if left unresolved, have the potential to escalate and impede progress.

In response, the NPP flagbearer, assured the chiefs that his government would review the Chieftaincy Act to allow them to resolve disputes peacefully.

Kofi Dzamesi, CEO of the Bui Power Authority, urged the Volta Regional House of Chiefs to support Dr. Bawumia’s presidential bid to guarantee the country’s continuation of digitalisation efforts.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Railways Development Minister, John Peter Amewu, the NPP’s National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, and other NPP leaders and regional executives.