Volta region benefits from Oceans of Love International’s support

Oceans of Love International, a Christian non-profit organisation, has reached out to five communities in Volta region with a medical outreach to ensure the health of community members.

More than hundreds of members of the Ve-Golokuati, Biakpa, Kua electoral area, Tsiveto and Besakofe communities benefitted from the outreach.

Mr Abraham Kwaku Agbebiam, National Director of the Organisation, said they were also concerned about the spiritual well-being and growth of their beneficiaries in their annual activities.

He said they operated in areas nationwide, especially in the Volta region and hinterlands, where people had challenges accessing healthcare.

Mr Agbebiam said they were interested in empowering people to be knowledgeable and take care of themselves as far as their health was concerned, not forgetting their spiritual lives.

He encouraged people to be mindful of their health, spiritual, mental and social well-being of themselves.

Mr Agbebiam said most beneficiaries, who were screened had some illnesses that they did not pay attention to due to financial constraints and advised that people who had health issues should visit the hospital.

The organisation is duly registered and headed by Reverend Emmanuel Kwesi Dunyo.

Dr Claudia Twum, an obstetrician-gynecologist and Assistant Medical Director to the Programme, said they had made significant impacts in the beneficiary communities.

She said they had collaborated with the Ghana Health Service in some of the communities in screening some beneficiaries.

Dr Twum said a challenge had been the inability of patients screened to follow up with the health facility for ongoing care and subscription due to lack of access or financial constraints.

She said they had focused on educating beneficiaries to establish contact with the health facilities to follow up on their medication, adding that there was also the need for preventative care.

Reverend Bright Tulasi of the Amazing Grace Assemblies of God Church, Ve Golokuati, said the Church was impressed with the services the Organisation rendered to beneficiaries.

He said the Church hosted the Organisation and they were elated by the number of beneficiaries was encouraging.

Reverend Tulasi expressed gratitude to the Organisation for responding to their invitation and the support provided.

Madam Monica Tsetse, a beneficiary, was grateful for the services rendered to the community members by the Organisation and expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Church for such an initiative.