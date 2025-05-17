Volta Region Boosts Tourism Drive Ahead of 2025 Investment Fair

Ghana’s Volta Region is intensifying efforts to position itself as a key tourism destination, with Regional Minister James Gunu touring attractions like the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary and Amedzofe’s canopy walkway on May 16.

The visits, part of preparations for the 2025 Volta Trade and Investment Fair, aimed to highlight the region’s potential for economic growth through tourism and private-sector collaboration.

Gunu, accompanied by officials from the Ghana Tourism Authority and local industry groups, emphasized the need for coordinated development. “Tourism will thrive through collaboration, contributing meaningfully to the region’s progress,” he stated on Facebook after climbing Amedzofe’s 259-step canopy walkway.

The push follows a viral social media post by travel influencer Wode Maya, who dubbed Volta “Ghana’s best-kept secret,” sparking widespread interest in sites like Wli Waterfalls and Keta’s beaches. Despite its ecological diversity featuring mountains, forests, and cultural heritage the region remains under-visited compared to Ghana’s Central and Western regions.

Domestic tourism accounts for 55% of Ghana’s tourism revenue, per the Ghana Tourism Authority, with growth hinging on improved infrastructure and promotion. The 2025 fair aims to convert visibility into investment, spotlighting tourism, agribusiness, and manufacturing.

Gunu’s tour signals a strategic shift to leverage natural assets and social media momentum. However, challenges persist, including limited infrastructure and competition from established destinations. Stakeholders hope sustained efforts will unlock long-term economic benefits for local communities.