lain Walker, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, says the Volta Region has the potential to become a haven for sports cycling and serves as a pull factor for local and foreign enthusiasts due to its unique landscape.

He said the Region’s “astonishing” wealth of landscapes could make it popular for professional cyclists and tourists.

The High Commissioner made the observation when he paid a courtesy call on Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State and his elders in Ho on Friday.

“If this were to be France, it would have been a haven for cyclists,” he said.

Mr Walker commended Togbe Afede for his commitment to sports development, which helped to revive competitive football in the country and opportunities for the youth and children.

He said the two nations had sustained rigid bonds over the decades and added that the culture and spectacular landscape of the Volta Region were areas to be considered for long-term collaboration.

Togbe Afede commended the Commissioner for facilitating strategic development agreements and partnerships between both nations in areas of economic development and stability, security, education, health and inclusion.

He said Ghana and the countries on the African continent could achieve more if traditional leaders were united and committed to development.

Togbe Afede touted an African traditional leadership union concept he had envisioned towards a stronger continental integration and called on the High Commissioner to provide the needed support towards its realisation.

The British High Commissioner as part of the visit rode with the local cycling club and toured the Adaklu Mountain.