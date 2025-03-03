Volta Region Declares Emergency as Tidal Waves Devastate Coastal Communities

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu has declared a “state of emergency” after relentless tidal waves battered coastal communities in Southern Volta, displacing hundreds and destroying homes, cemeteries, and livelihoods.

The disaster, which intensified over the past week, has left villages in Ketu South and Keta Municipalities submerged under seawater, with residents describing it as the worst devastation in recent memory.

Gunu, addressing officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Volta Regional Security Council during an emergency meeting in Tokor, framed the crisis as a national security threat. “Homes have vanished, graves are washed away, and families—especially women and children—are enduring unbearable trauma. Immediate action isn’t optional; it’s a necessity,” he stated. Preliminary assessments reveal that many affected communities sit below sea level, making them vulnerable to recurring tidal surges. “If the sea breaches major roads, the scale of destruction will spiral beyond control,” Gunu warned.

While the government distributed relief items—including food and supplies—to over 510 displaced families, residents criticized the gesture as insufficient. “Rice and maize won’t rebuild our lives. We need the sea defense wall completed to stop this cycle of disaster,” said Makafui Atayi, a resident whose home was destroyed. A stalled Ghana Gas housing project, intended to provide 15 two-bedroom units for evacuation purposes, has further fueled frustration, with locals demanding urgent infrastructure fixes over temporary aid.

The crisis underscores a broader pattern of delayed responses to environmental threats in Ghana’s coastal zones. Despite years of appeals for fortified sea defenses and reliable housing, projects remain incomplete, leaving communities exposed. Analysts argue that without sustained investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, emergency declarations risk becoming routine rather than transformative.

As NADMO and regional authorities coordinate short-term relief, the focus now shifts to whether the state of emergency will catalyze long-term solutions—or merely add another chapter to Volta’s battle against the rising tides.