Volta Region fosters a conducive environment for businessmen.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, Tuesday said government officials, traditional authorities and the people of the region have created an enabling environment for investors, which was commendable.

“This has seen an increase in food supply and creation of jobs, leading to the development of the local economy,” he said.

Dr Letsa said this when he paid a working visit to Adidome and Battor in the Central and North Tonga Districts, respectively, to be abreast of ongoing developmental activities being carried out there by foreign investors from China and India.

He was happy that about 80 per cent of the workers at both the Bluesea Island Company Limited and the Hari Agri and Food Ghana Limited were locals, which was good for the development of the area.

He expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for opening the country’s borders to foreign investors and commended the district chief executives, the chiefs and people of Central and North Tongu for their support and hard work to enhance development.

Bluesea Island Company Limited, a Chinese fish farming company and Hari Agri and Food Ghana Limited, an Indian company producing sugar, have acquired a vast land for their operations.

That had provided job opportunities to the locals, especially the unemployed youth, to make money and learn new skills to better their living standards.

Mr Lin, Chief Executive Officer, Bluesea Island Company Limited, noted that although they started operations three months ago, the work progress was very impressive, considering the number of fishponds dug and cages fabricated.