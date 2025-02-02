Volta Region Group Raises Alarm Over Council of State Aspirant’s Involvement in Gold Fraud Case

A concerned advocacy group from Ghana’s Volta Region, Volta for Integrity, has called on President John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to intervene in a criminal case involving Gabriel Adovoe Kwabla Kwamigah, an aspirant for the Volta Regional Council of State position. The group fears that the situation could damage the reputation of both the government and the NDC if not addressed.

Speaking at a press conference, representatives of the group highlighted the importance of safeguarding the credibility of the Council of State, a body that advises the President. They emphasized that individuals occupying such high offices must have impeccable character, free of controversies that could tarnish the image of the country both locally and internationally.

The group disclosed that Kwamigah, a director and shareholder of Sesi-Edem Company Limited, is currently embroiled in a $7.05 million gold fraud case at the Accra High Court. According to brief facts presented during the proceedings, Kwamigah met Azerbaijani businessman Orkhan Oglu Sadikhov in Dubai in November 2023. They reportedly struck a deal for Kwamigah to supply 180 kilograms of gold at $52,000 per kilogram.

Following this agreement, Sadikhov allegedly made an advance payment of $1 million. However, only 10 kilograms of gold were initially delivered. After mounting pressure, Kwamigah managed to supply an additional 50 kilograms, bringing the total delivery to just 60 kilograms.

Despite having paid $9.05 million in total, Sadikhov reportedly received less than half of the agreed quantity of gold. The situation worsened when Kwamigah allegedly presented what was later confirmed as fake gold during a late-night meeting. When Sadikhov requested to assay the gold, Kwamigah reportedly claimed that the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) had closed for the day.

The next day, Sadikhov independently verified that the gold was counterfeit. When he confronted Kwamigah, the businessman allegedly threatened him with armed men, prompting Sadikhov to flee Ghana and lodge a formal complaint.

Kwamigah has since been charged with conspiracy to defraud and defrauding by false pretenses. He is also reportedly linked to other criminal cases, including the notorious Menzgold scandal involving Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1).

Volta for Integrity urged the appointing authorities to exercise due diligence in vetting candidates for high offices, warning that the elevation of individuals with questionable backgrounds could expose Ghana to international ridicule.

The case remains a matter of great public interest as legal proceedings continue.