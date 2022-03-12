Volta Region Marks IWD With Cooking Competition

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Department of Gender has organised a cooking competition to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day celebration in Ho.

The event, held at the forecourt of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), was sponsored by Action Aid, Wilmer and Vicarchie Ghana Limited.

Institutions including Department of Agriculture, Ene Empower and Legal Aid, Ghana Journalists Association-Volta, Department of Children and VRCC, and Activista Ghana took part in the competition.

The all-men cook art saw the contestants displaying their knowledge and skills in variety of food preparation including banku with okra soup, coconut jollof rice with cabbage stew, turmeric rice with cabbage stew, ademe with wɔkplẽ and mɔlikplẽ with ground nut soup.

Mrs Thywill Eyra Kpe, Volta Regional Director, Department of Gender, said the Day was to celebrate the achievement of women and to forged for equality.

She said the theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,” with the campaign theme “BreakTheBias” was appropriate, urging men to support their wives in household chores.

The director said the gender roles were currently changing; thus, it was imperative to break the bias so that collectively the development agenda of the country could be push forward.

“We are not saying that we should swish gender roles, what we are saying is that we must help one other. Let’s work together to release stress at home and to achieve the sustainable development goals.

There are lots of men doing well in cooking but because of biases they don’t do it….so the event aimed at telling the world that the men can cook and to encourage the men to support their women in household chores,” she added.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, commended the various institutions that took part in the event, and the Department of Gender, for organising the programme.

He said the event was to break the bias and tell, as he put it, “our women that we value and appreciate what they do.”

The Regional Minister said he was excited about the celebration and saluted all women for their important roles in contributing to societal development.

Madam Stella Mawutor, Director, Department of Social Welfare, called on parents to involve their male children in house chores and train them, especially in cooking so they would not face challenge to cook when they were on their own.

The Department of Children and VRCC garnered 94 per cent to emerge the overall best with Activista and GJA polling 93.33 and 92 per cent, respectively, to secure the second and third places.

Department of Agriculture, Ene Empower and Legal Aid placed fourth, fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

The event witnessed a drama display from Young Urban Women Movement, which focused on the need for the family to support both boys and girls in the pursuit of their dreams.