Volta Region Minister Advocates for Eco-Friendly Choices and Environmental Conservation

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has urged the citizens to make eco-friendly choices and support initiatives that prioritise environmental conservation.

He emphasised the need to work together to create a future where forests were lush, oceans were clean, and air was fresh, and where children could thrive in harmony with nature.

Dr Letsa was speaking at a short ceremony at the Basic School of the University of Health and Allied Sciences UHAS) to commemorate this year Green Ghana Day which is on the theme: “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow.”

He said the Green Ghana Day was a vital initiative aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and conservation and that this year’s theme resonated deeply, as the country recognised the urgent need to protect the planet for future generations.

The Minister disclosed that since the initiative’s inception, the region had planted over 100,000, 500,000 and 100,000 seedlings during the 2021, 2022, and 2023 editions, respectively, with about 75 per cent survival rate.

“This year’s target of 100,000 seedlings will be planted across the region but more effort shall be given to the maintenance of the over 700,000 trees already planted over the past three years to ensure they are well nurtured.”

Dr Letsa said the world was currently facing unprecedented environmental challenges including deforestation, climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

“But we also have unprecedented opportunities to make a difference by planting a tree today, and nurture it for generations to come,” the Minister noted.

He urged the citizens to plant trees, support reforestation efforts, promote sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly practices, reducing waste, emissions, carbon footprints, preserve natural habitats, and wildlife conservation.

The Minister used the occasion to inspect some of the trees planted last year at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and the 66 Artillery Regiment.

Madam Ruth Xorla Aryettey, Director, Works and Physical Development, UHAS, thanked the Regional Minister and the Forestry Commission for selecting the University as a partner for this year’s project.

She disclosed that UHAS and the Forestry Commission had collaborated on several projects from the inception of the University, feeding into their strategic Goal Number Seven which aimed at creating a conducive learning environment for both staff and students.

Madam Aryettey disclosed that UHAS received over 4,000 trees with various species from the Forestry Commission and other partners to protect the school environment.

Mr. Howard Manso, Volta Regional Director of the Forestry Commission said trees served as source of livelihood, provide security and shelter for people.

He said during the Gold Coast era, a large forest area was set aside and gazetted due to the importance of forests to the survival of mankind.

The Director said human activities over the years had resulted in dwindling of the forests at an alarming rate from 8.2 million hectares to about a million hectares currently.

Mr. Manso noted that the fast depletion of the country’s forests, if not properly checked, would push the country into a desert zone with its attendant adverse climatic effects.