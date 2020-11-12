Reverend Johnson Avuletey, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, has expressed shock at the death of Former President Rawlings, saying he was a great personality the country has lost.

“He is a great personality this country has lost and to lose him is a big blow to democracy,” he said.

Rev. Avuletey said this at a meeting with presiding members in the Region.

“We commiserate with the bereaved family. Death of the former President has dampened our spirit,” he added.

He said he was hoping for the day that brave man would be celebrated only for death to lay its hands on him.

“This is a big blow to the people of the Volta Region, to Ghana and Africa. We sympathise with the family.”

Meanwhile, on the streets of Ho, residents have expressed shock at the sudden demise of the former President.

Mr Victor Ablometi, a resident, spoke about the fond memories he had about Rawlings, saying his courage, leadership skills, bravery, and the “can do spirit” would be missed by all.

Madam Yawa Adzanaku said death was inevitable and expressed her condolence to the bereaved family and the country at large.

She said she would remember him for his tenacity, charisma and ability to develop the Volta Region.