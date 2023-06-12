Volta region NDC disbands all camps formed during May 13 primaries

The Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, has disbanded all groups and camps formed during the party’s May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries.

According to him, the elections are over and the party must march forward in unity towards victory for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“We want to prevent the phenomenon of ‘Skirt-and-Blouse’ in the coming elections because what happened was that, all the candidates, during the presidential and parliamentary primaries, went into the elections with a team of party supporters – Now that the elections are over, we need to dissolve or disband all groups or camps for us to move in unity in preventing skirt and blouse in voting – I therefore, disband or dissolve any such groups or camps in the party in the Volta Region,” Agbavitor said.

The NDC regional chairmen noted that the party has disciplinary measures and will, therefore, use them once they detect any of such groups in operation – “The laid down procedures will be used in dealing with such groups.”

The Volta Regional NDC Chairman was speaking at a thanksgiving service organised by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West Constituency Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah on Sunday 11th June 2023 at Anyirawase, in the Ho West District to thank God for his victory in the May 13 primaries.

Mr Bedzrah also reiterated the call by the Volta Regional Chairman, stressing, the NDC needs peace and unity to win power in the 2024 general elections.

“I am very happy the Chairman has come here today, to disband all groups or camps in my constituency. We have all put up ourselves and sold our messages to the electorates and the delegates said Efo Emma, should continue. So, we should all come on board for the unity we want for us to win power,” he said.

The event was attended by some Members of Parliament (MPs), National Executives of the NDC, Regional Executives, Constituency Executives, Chiefs and other party members.