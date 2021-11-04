Volta Region records 97 road fatalities between January and September

The Volta Region has recorded a total of 97 deaths through road accidents, including 83 pedestrian knockdowns, between January and September, 2021.

384 persons were also injured during the period under review, with 681 vehicles and 261 motor cycles involved in the accident.

Akoete on the Ho-Aflao road, Anyirawase, Kponvi Barrier on the Ho-Accra road, Akatsi, Tefle, Aflao-Accra highway, and Fume on the Ho-Hohoe road were identified as accident-prone areas in the region.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Dela Porte, the Volta Regional Commander, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Ghana Police Service, disclosed these at the Regional Command’s maiden edition of the meet-the-press series in Ho.

He said most of the accidents were caused by dangerous road slopes, poor or no lighting on the road, multiple potholes, and poor drainage, and called for urgent action to fix the situation.

C/Supt. Porte said the Command had arrested 50 drivers and arraigned them for various offences including expired documents and licenses, over-speeding, lack of fire extinguisher, worn-out tyres, overloading and lack of crash helmet.

The Commander said some of the offenders were convicted and jailed while others were fined to a total sum of Gh¢23,300.00 with some cases pending before the courts.

On the general security situation of the Region,

Superintendent of Police, Mr Nelson Asamani, the Deputy Volta Regional Crime Officer, said the Command had in place measures for quick and effective response to crimes.

He said 14 persons were arrested for

Sexually-related offences, particularly defilement, and were sentenced to a total of 140 years imprisonment in hard labour.

Five persons were also arrested for human trafficking offences and were sentenced to 24 years in total, with another five fined Gh¢25,540.00 for the same offence, he added.

Four persons were convicted for robbery and sentenced to 82 years imprisonment in hard labour.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, the Regional Public Affairs Officer, said the media had a key role to play in crime prevention by creating awareness to guide the citizens on how best to conduct themselves to avoid being targets of attack.

The engagement was to strengthen the relationship between the police and the public through the media and also give updates on their activities.

“Contemporary policing requires good relationship with the public,” she said.

DSP Tenge said information and awareness were key components of crime prevention and that when the public became aware of where crime was likely to occur they would take every necessary step to make themselves less vulnerable.

Though the police was working hard to provide the needed security to the public, it was important that the public watched out for crime-prone areas, she said, and called for support from the media to educate the citizens on those issues.