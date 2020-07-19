A total of 506,698 applicants in the Volta region were issued with the new voter card after 18 days of a registration exercise by the Election Commission (EC).

Mr Dogbey Adukpo Selormey, the Regional Director of the EC, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday.

He said the daily summary statistics of the region showed that the 14th day of the voter registration exercise produced the highest figure of 49,759 with the first day recording the lowest 19,333.

He said a total of 1,495 applications were challenged in the exercise in the region within the same period of registration activity.

The Director said the highest aggregation occurred on July 9, recording 171 being the challenged applications per day on the ninth day and the lowest recording of 31 on the first day of the registration exercise.

Mr Selormey indicated that challenges hinged on applicants citizenship and residential status within the constituencies at the time of the registration exercise.

He said his expectation about the conduct of the registration exercise was met and appealed to people yet to undertake the exercise within the remaining days to end the exercise.

Meanwhile, Nana Oduro Numapau, Ho Municipal Director of EC, said total challenges recorded as of July 1, this year, were 78, adding that 25 of the challenges were cleared.

