Volta Region Selected To Host 2022 SDG Day Out Event

The Volta Region has been selected to host the 2022’s first day out event on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Event, organised by the SDGs Advisory Unit in the Office of the Presidency, is expected to be attended by key personalities, including Madam Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, and also, Ms. Fatoumata Gakou, Deputy CEO of the Bank of Africa.

The day out in Ho will begin with a health walk on Monday, March 14 and the Chief of Staff would on Tuesday, March 15, grace an SDG forum to be held at the Ho Technical University on the theme: “Our World at a Triple Tripping Point: the Urgency of SDG Action.”

Other high-powered dignitaries to attend include the Mr. Charles Abani, UN Resident representative and Dr. Eugene Owusu, the Senior Presidential Advisor on the SDGs.

The SDG day out initiative comes off the President’s commitment to a fortified push towards meeting the development goals and is expected to effect a nationwide re-commitment to the cause.

Several agencies and organisations, including the United Nations, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in the Volta, Eastern and Oti Regions, are collaborating on the initiative.

Other collaborators include the Volta Region House of Chiefs, the Ho Technical University, and the Ho Node Hub, a local conglomerate of the Ghana Tech Lab.

There would be community engagements, and also SDG dialogues with local and traditional authorities.

An SDG business roundtable forms part of the three day activity, which would be topped with an SDG Innovation challenge, all on Wednesday March 16, 2022.