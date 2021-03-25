The newly-constituted Beach soccer Committee of the Volta regional Football Association (VRFA) held its maiden meeting on Wednesday, March 24, 2020, at the FA’s secretariate in Ho.

The Seven Member Committee used the opportunity to meet the RFA for the first time, familiarize with each other and discussed important areas to improve Beach Soccer in the region.

Relatable among the preliminary issues discussed include the formulation of a strategic plan for the development of Beach Soccer, creation of a regional beach soccer calendar, sensitization of clubs and other stakeholders.

The chairman of the committee Dzidodo Ruben Adjahoe re-emphasizes the need to meet as a committee to put their plans on paper for immediate execution.

“Meeting the RFA for the first time after our appointment was every necessary. As a committee, we need to familiarize ourselves with each other, assess our strengths and discuss how we can effectively position the region to be a model for others. We must outline our goals and objectives for prompt execution”.

The committee also outlines other important areas of significance. It includes Club orientation, Capacity building workshop, identification of major events etc.

RFA Chairman, Mr Daniel Agbogah took the opportunity to thank the members for accepting to serve the region. He assured the Committee of the Executive Council’s commitment to ensuring the implementation of recommended models to oversee a smooth development of Beach Soccer in the region.

He further pleaded with the committee to work diligently to ignite and grow Beach Soccer in the region and make it a hub of the sport in Ghana.

“I hope that your discussions and plans will bring the desired expectations to Beach Soccer development in the region. I want to urge you to go all out and achieve the targeted goal we set as a committee and as FA. You can always count on the secretariat in all your dealing because we are committed to making the region home to beach soccer in the country. I believe in your expertise and trust that collectively you can deliver effectively” he concluded.

Other members of the committee include – Mama Ayaba Duse Equagoo II (Queen Mother of Somey traditional area), Joseph Kwasi Nyavi, Barson Foli, Edem Joshua Galley, Kenneth Kpedor, and Sandocal Akpabli, with Daniel Kovor serving as the secretary to the committee.

Source: VRFA Communications.