Volta Regional Council of State aspirant fingered in gold smuggling, money laundering

One of the aspirants for the Volta Regional Council of State race, Mr Gabriel Adovoe Kwabla Kwamigah, popularly known as Tanko Kwamigah, has been named as one of the persons who are the subject of investigations concerning the smuggling of gold, money laundering, sale and purchase of gold and other precious minerals without licence.

Other charges of investigation include fraudulent gold transactions and tax evasion as contained in an affidavit in the matter of the Republic verses Gabriel Adovoe Kwabla Kwamigah and two others.

TNP NEWS has intercepted court documents in which intelligence gathered by the National Security shows that the above-named suspects have been buying gold and other precious minerals from illegal sources and have been smuggling same out of Ghana.

“That it is in the interest of justice and a matter of national security that this honourable court grants this application to ensure that officials of the National Security Secretariat can enter the premises aforementioned in order to enable us to conduct a search, seize and preserve all items of evidential value to enable us, as soon as practicable, to ensure that investigations into this case are completed and the culprits brought to book,” the court document in our possession revealed.

However, some residents of the region are calling for the immediate disqualification of Mr Kwabla Kwamigah from the Council of State race.

According to them, the Council of State status is a sacred institution that needs to be protected, especially as individuals who get the mandate will be advising the President on matters of national importance.

According to Article 89(1) of the 1992 Constitution, the Council of State is “to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.”

Who are the members of the Council of State?

The Council of State consists of:

(a) The following persons appointed by the President in consultation with Parliament—

One person who has previously held the office of Chief Justice;

One person who has previously held the office of Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Ghana;

One person who has previously held the office of Inspector General of Police;

(b) The President of the National House of Chiefs;

(c) One representative from each region of Ghana elected in accordance with regulations made by the Electoral Commission under Article 51 of this Constitution, by an electoral college comprising representatives from each of the districts in the region nominated by the District Assemblies in the region; and

(d) Eleven other members appointed by the President.

How are regional representatives elected?

The election of regional representatives is conducted by the Electoral Commission on the first-past-the-post formula. Election of the Council of State is not open to the general public voting but through an Electoral College made up of two (2) representatives nominated by each District Assembly.

The elections will take place on Tuesday, 11th February 2025, at all regional capitals.

TNP NEWS will bring you the full court charges against Gabriel Adovoe Kwabla Kwamigah and two others in our next publication.

Source: TNP NEWS