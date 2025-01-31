Volta Regional Council of State Race: Tensions high over Gabriel Adovoe Kwabla Kwamigah candidature

Tensions are high in the Volta Region over the candidature of one Mr Gabriel Adovoe Kwabla Kwamigah, popularly known as Tanko Kwamigah, to contest the Council of State position despite having court charges hanging around his neck.

This move has angered many Voltarians as to how Mr. Kwabla Kwamigah passed the eligibility test to contest the Council of State position in the region.

TNP NEWS has intercepted court documents in which Mr Kwabla Kwamigah is battling with an alleged criminal case brought against him by the State.

What has heightened the tension in the region, according to TNP NEWS sources, is the diabolical tactics being hatched by some top political officials in the region to aid Mr Kwamigah to win by trying to influence the electoral commission to manipulate the electoral roll by removing eligible voters from the list to prevent them from voting during the election.

This move by the top officials, according to our sources at the EC office, has angered the electoral commission who has furiously rejected their names and has since directed them to the Volta Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) for a confirmation letter before the changes could be done.

According to Article 89(1) of the 1992 Constitution, the Council of State is “to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.”

Who are the members of the Council of State?

The Council of State consists of:

(a) The following persons appointed by the President in consultation with Parliament—

One person who has previously held the office of Chief Justice;

One person who has previously held the office of Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Ghana;

One person who has previously held the office of Inspector General of Police;

(b) The President of the National House of Chiefs;

(c) One representative from each region of Ghana elected in accordance with regulations made by the Electoral Commission under Article 51 of this Constitution, by an electoral college comprising representatives from each of the districts in the region nominated by the District Assemblies in the region; and

(d) Eleven other members appointed by the President.

How are regional representatives elected?

The election of regional representatives is conducted by the Electoral Commission on the first-past-the-post formula. Election of the Council of State is not open to the general public voting but through an Electoral College made up of two (2) representatives nominated by each District Assembly.

The elections will take place on Tuesday, 11th February 2025, at all regional capitals.

TNP NEWS will bring you the full court charges against Gabriel Adovoe Kwabla Kwamigah and two others in our next publication.

Source: TNP NEWS