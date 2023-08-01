Volta Regional ECG recovers fake meters

The Volta Regional Directorate of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has clamped down on users of fake and illegal electricity meters in some communities in the Denu District of the Company.

The exercise, which forms part of the Company’s Operation Zero’ saw the Company clampdown on fake meters installed at Agbogbome, Aveshive, Wudoaba, Kologa, Dzodze, Gakli and Soshime.

The Operation Zero exercise, which started on July 11, is expected to last for two months and ensure people, who consume electricity settle all arrears.

Ms. Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, General Manager of ECG, Volta Region, in a statement to the media said the Operation Zero exercise was ongoing in all the 11 Districts of ECG in Volta and Oti Regions.

She said the exercise was different from the previous ones as it aimed to target both customers in the ECG database and capture customers consuming power but not in its database.

“Our team visited customers in these communities and noticed they had strange meters which were not in the ECG database. Some of the customers were even distributing electricity to other customers illegally with these fake meters and substandard network that pose danger to life and property,” she said.

The General Manager revealed that these meters were substandard and could cause fire outbreaks to customers.

“Our meters are properly tested and calibrated to meet the tariff standards of our country but these meters are not calibrated so customers using these meters are likely to consume higher than our standard meters,“ she added.

Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo advised customers to avoid purchasing such meters or dealing with third parties, when they needed meters and visit the ECG Office for such services.

The ECG General Manager called on the public to assist the Company win the war against these fake meters to enable the company gather enough revenue to sustain the electricity supply chain.

“These fake meters allow customers to consume power illegally since they are not in our system and were obtained illegally which is not fair to customers who pay their bills. We want everyone consuming power to prioritize the payment of bills since it is a patriotic act to pay for electricity consumed,” she added.

She further appealed to customers consuming power without paying through such foreign meters, faulty meters or direct connections to take advantage of the moratorium granted during the operation zero exercise by visiting any ECG Office to regularize their supply.

Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo urged customers to download the ECG PowerApp or use the short code *226# to pay all their outstanding bills to enable the company provide stable power supply.

Meanwhile, Ghana News Agency investigations has revealed that more than 200 fake meters were seized from customers in that enclave.