Volta Regional Health Directorate to deploy vaccines across the region

The Volta Regional Health Directorate is set to deploy Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines across all 18 Districts in the region following the deployment of some vaccines by the Ghana Health Service

The Region has been an integral part of the national planning process for the deployment of vaccines, solely based on science and equity principles.

A total of 25,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines were administered in all Districts by Volta Regional health care workers during phase 1 of the national vaccine deployment plan which covered health workers and a significant proportion of frontline security officials involved in the response activities and vulnerable populations.

Dr Timothy S. Letsa, Volta Regional Director of Health Services, in a signed press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that the regional health team would deploy the vaccines right after it concluded the training of health care workers by the end of the week.

“In the coming days and months, vaccines will be deployed across the Region in several phases according to the phased implementation strategy that has been developed.”

He said the health service in the Volta Region welcomed the interest shown by sections of society in improving vaccine access and also highly commended all its stakeholders for the unflinching support thus far.

“The service will once again count on the support of all stakeholders to assist in sensitising and mobilizing all the inhabitants of the Volta Region to accept the vaccination when it is made available.”

The Regional Director said under the leadership of the Regional Minister, the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Team had prioritised the engagement of all stakeholders, including traditional, religious, and political leaders at all levels, and also mobilized all governmental agencies to support the region’s response.

He said the regional minister’s office and the health service managers remained open to all who had concerns or clarifications to seek while appealing to all to maintain and build on the healthy relationship between all stakeholders to overcome the current wave of the pandemic.

“The Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee has stated at every given opportunity that the success of the response activities will largely depend on the adherence to the safety protocols by the public.”

Dr Letsa said everyone had a responsibility to stay safe by adhering to the time-tested protocols of wearing face masks appropriately, social distancing, and regular hand washing.