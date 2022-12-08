Volta Regional Human Resource Managers Conference underway in Ho

The maiden Volta Regional Human Resource Managers Conference is currently underway in Ho with call on the practitioners to discharge their duties with elevated level of professionalism to maximise productivity.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, speaking at the opening of the conference said Human Resource Managers played crucial role in the performance of the Regional Coordinating Council and Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

He said the success and survival of every organisation was dependent on the effectiveness and competence level of its human resources and asked MMDAs advance measures to address numerous challenges in managing their human resources for improved productivity.

The Minister said Human Resource practitioner was undoubtedly a critical resource in the attainment of organisational goals of which productivity and public service performance was key.

He said the changing trends in public service human resource management had created opportunities for Human Resource Practitioners to improve on employees’ performance and service delivery processes by increasing human resource ability to use the best practices in public service delivery.

Dr Letsa said the ability of human resource managers to attract and retain competent personnel with high human resource capacity improved quality in service delivery at the Local level.

The Minister described the theme for the Conference “Enhancing Productivity in the Local Government Service, the role of the Human Resource Practitioner” as appropriate and urged the participants to use the conference to effectively chart the way forward for the Region.

Mr. James Oppong-Mensah, Chief Director of the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service, asked the practitioners to carry out their duties with an elevated level of professionalism.

He commended the VRCC for emerging the best in the Country in the Performance Contract assessment of the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service.

Mr. Cyril Dzinyanu Xatse, the Regional Human Resource Manager of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) commended the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service for upgrading the various Human Resource Units to full Departments of Human Resources.

He urged his colleague Human Resource Professionals to hold in high esteem the public service tenets of Human Resource management.

Mr. Xatse commended the Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region for their support which made the conference a reality.