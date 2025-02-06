Volta Regional Minister Calls for Unity in Governance During Regional Forum

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu convened a pivotal meeting with District Coordinating Directors (DCDs) and Presiding Members (PMs) from across the region on Wednesday, February 5, urging collaborative action to strengthen governance and accelerate development.

The gathering, described by Gunu as a “critical step” in aligning regional priorities, focused on improving administrative efficiency, accountability, and service delivery to address local challenges.

In his address, Gunu underscored the direct link between robust governance structures and sustainable progress. “Our region’s growth hinges on leadership that prioritizes coordination and transparency,” he stated, emphasizing the need for district-level teams to innovate while maintaining fiscal and operational responsibility. Attendees later shared grassroots insights, detailing hurdles such as resource gaps and logistical bottlenecks, while proposing community-driven solutions to streamline education, healthcare, and infrastructure projects.

Observers note that the forum reflects growing pressure on regional leaders to bridge disparities between urban and rural districts. With Volta’s development metrics lagging behind national averages in some sectors, Gunu’s push for “unwavering teamwork” signals an acknowledgment of systemic challenges. His pledge to provide hands-on support to districts—including expedited resource allocation and improved inter-district communication—was met with cautious optimism by participants.

“This dialogue isn’t just symbolic,” Gunu asserted, referencing plans to institutionalize quarterly review sessions. “We’re building a framework to turn proposals into actionable policies.” Critics, however, argue that sustained progress will require tackling deeper issues like bureaucratic delays and uneven funding.

The minister closed by praising attendees for their “practical and passionate” input, reiterating a shared commitment to equitable growth. “The work ahead demands persistence, but today proves we’re united in purpose,” he said. As districts await follow-up interventions, the forum’s outcomes may soon test whether renewed collaboration can translate into tangible improvements for Volta’s residents.