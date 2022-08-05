Volta Regional Minister commends USAID-Learning

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) has commended the USAID-Learning for its meaningful contributions to improving quality education delivery in the Region.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister who gave the commendation said education was an indispensable tool for holistic development of the individuals.

The Regional Minister said the Region was prepared to partner with and support individuals and organisations to promote quality human resource development.

Dr Letsa, speaking at the 2022 Volta Regional Reading Festival, said the Government was committed towards providing quality, accessible and free education to every Ghanaian child up to the secondary level.

The festival dubbed, “Read to Learn and Learn to Read” was organised by the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and the USAID-Learning.

The Minister noted that over 750,000 pupils across the country were able to read and understand as a result of the USAID-Learning programme and its partners.

Dr Letsa said the astronomical increase in the rate of pupils who could read and write was a demonstration of the positive impacts of the learning programme.

The Minister said education helped in equipping the individuals with the requisite knowledge, skills and attitudes for improved socio-economic conditions, moral uprightness, and nation building.

Dr Letsa underscored the importance of the festival as it helped to stimulate the pupils’ interest in reading and help promote a reading culture among pupils in the Basic Schools.

He described the theme as appropriate, saying it tides to Government’s Education reforms and intervention aimed at equipping learners with basic skills such as reading, arithmetic and writing to lay a strong foundation for the development of the individual’s talent.

Dr Letsa said provision of quality education in this dispensation required huge capital investment and a high level of commitment on the part of all major stakeholders to ensure quality human resource development of the country.

Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, Paramount Chief of the Anfoega Traditional Area, who chaired the event also stressed the need for stakeholders to collaborate to improve quality education delivery.

He said children were the future leaders of the country so they must be given the best education that would prepare them for the role ahead of them.