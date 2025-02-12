Volta Regional Minister Congratulates Newly Elected Council of State Member, Gabriel Tanko

The Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Gabriel Tanko Kwamegah on his election as a member of the Council of State.

In a statement, the Minister lauded Kwamegah’s commitment to public service and expressed confidence in his ability to represent the region with diligence and integrity.

Hon. James Gunu emphasized that the election of Gabriel Tanko Kwamegah is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the development of the Volta Region and Ghana as a whole.

He noted that Kwamegah’s vast experience in governance and leadership will be instrumental in advising the President on matters of national interest.

The Minister urged the people of the Volta Region to rally behind Kwamegah in his new role, highlighting the importance of unity in fostering regional and national development.

He called on traditional leaders, youth groups, and stakeholders to offer their support and cooperation to ensure that the region’s needs and aspirations are well represented at the national level.

Hon. James Gunu further praised the electoral process, describing it as transparent and democratic.

He reiterated the need for elected officials to remain focused on their mandate, emphasizing that service to the people should always be the ultimate priority.

Gabriel Tanko Kwamegah’s election is expected to bring fresh perspectives and strategic input to the Council of State, as he joins other distinguished members in advising the President on crucial national policies.

His wealth of experience and passion for development are seen as valuable assets in driving the progress of the Volta Region.

The Minister concluded his statement by reaffirming his commitment to working closely with Kwamegah to advance the interests of the region and ensure that it continues to thrive in all sectors of development.

As the Volta Region celebrates this achievement, expectations are high that Kwamegah will use his position to advocate for policies that will positively impact the lives of the people and contribute to Ghana’s overall progress.