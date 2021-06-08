Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has cut the sod for the construction of a 150-seater capacity conference hall for the Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The facility is being funded by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and is expected to be completed in one year.

Dr Letsa commended the Command for initiating the project and BoG for their support and expressed hope it would be completed on schedule.

He asked the Command to ensure that the work was done qualitatively and assured them of his outfit’s support.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Madam Janet Agyeiwaa-Duah, Volta Regional Commander, GNFS, said the facility would help the Service to deliver effectively on its mandate.

She said the Command had challenges in organising seminars, conferences, and examinations among many others due to lack of a facility.

The Commander said the project would address the problem and facilitate the work of the Service in the Region.

She expressed gratitude to BoG for the support and appealed to corporate bodies, benevolent organisations and philanthropists to help complete the project on schedule.

Mr Robert Fiadzo, Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO), in charge of Technical Services, who deputised for the Chief Fire Officer, said the initiative was laudable.

He extolled the Command for undertaking the project, saying that it would boost the morale of the men and women of the Service in the Region.

DCFO Fiadzo assured the Regional Command of the Chief Fire Officer’s support to ensure that the project was completed.

Mr John Smart Adza, who represented Volta Regional Director of Bank of Ghana, said the project was “very dear to their heart.”

He expressed BoG’s joy over measures instituted by the Command to deal with fire situations in the Region and the successes chalked so far.

Mr Adza entreated the Command to ensure that funds released by BoG for the project were used judiciously to achieve the desired objective.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleA Sneak Peek into Michael Chancellor’s Day
Next articleProvide special interventions for youth at criminogenic areas
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here