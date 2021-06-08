Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has cut the sod for the construction of a 150-seater capacity conference hall for the Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The facility is being funded by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and is expected to be completed in one year.

Dr Letsa commended the Command for initiating the project and BoG for their support and expressed hope it would be completed on schedule.

He asked the Command to ensure that the work was done qualitatively and assured them of his outfit’s support.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Madam Janet Agyeiwaa-Duah, Volta Regional Commander, GNFS, said the facility would help the Service to deliver effectively on its mandate.

She said the Command had challenges in organising seminars, conferences, and examinations among many others due to lack of a facility.

The Commander said the project would address the problem and facilitate the work of the Service in the Region.

She expressed gratitude to BoG for the support and appealed to corporate bodies, benevolent organisations and philanthropists to help complete the project on schedule.

Mr Robert Fiadzo, Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO), in charge of Technical Services, who deputised for the Chief Fire Officer, said the initiative was laudable.

He extolled the Command for undertaking the project, saying that it would boost the morale of the men and women of the Service in the Region.

DCFO Fiadzo assured the Regional Command of the Chief Fire Officer’s support to ensure that the project was completed.

Mr John Smart Adza, who represented Volta Regional Director of Bank of Ghana, said the project was “very dear to their heart.”

He expressed BoG’s joy over measures instituted by the Command to deal with fire situations in the Region and the successes chalked so far.

Mr Adza entreated the Command to ensure that funds released by BoG for the project were used judiciously to achieve the desired objective.