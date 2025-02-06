Volta Regional Minister Pledges Support to Traders’ Association

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu on Wednesday, February 5, welcomed a delegation from the Volta Chapter of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), led by their chairman, Togbe Adzimah IV, Atamfia to Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV.

The visit was aimed at congratulating Gunu on his recent appointment and formally introducing the association’s activities and challenges within the region.

The meeting, described by Gunu as “insightful and engaging,” focused on collaborative efforts to strengthen the business environment in the Volta Region. The delegation seized the opportunity to outline some of the pressing issues hindering their operations, chief among them being the lack of an official office space. Currently, the association operates from the residence of their chairman, a situation they say limits their efficiency and effectiveness.

In response to their appeal for assistance in securing a suitable office space, possibly within the Volta Regional Assembly or another convenient location, Gunu assured the traders of his full support. “I believe that when we empower traders and business owners, we are advancing the development of the entire Volta Region. When I support GUTA, it is not for NDC or NPP; it is for the betterment of the entire region,” he emphasized, underscoring his commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth.

Echoing the Minister’s sentiments, the Chief Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), Mr. Augustus Awity, advised the delegation to formalize their request by submitting a written appeal to the VRCC. This, he noted, would expedite the process of addressing their needs.

The engagement highlighted the critical role of public-private partnerships in driving regional development. Gunu reiterated his dedication to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, stating, “I remain committed to fostering strong partnerships that enhance economic growth in the Volta Region. Together, we will create a thriving business environment that benefits everyone.”

The traders’ visit and the Minister’s responsive approach signal a promising step toward addressing the challenges faced by local businesses. By prioritizing the needs of GUTA and other stakeholders, the Volta Regional Minister aims to lay the groundwork for sustained economic progress, ensuring that the region’s business community remains a key driver of development.

As the Volta Region continues to position itself as a hub for commerce and trade, such collaborative efforts between government and private sector players will be crucial in unlocking its full economic potential. For now, the traders’ association remains hopeful that their long-standing office space challenge will soon be resolved, paving the way for more efficient operations and greater contributions to the region’s growth.