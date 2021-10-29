Volta Regional Minister woos investors for partnerships

Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has urged Ghanaians to help in growing the economy through the government’s flagship programmes the Planting for Food and Jobs and the One District One Factory (1D1F).

Speaking during a visit to Feed Nations Farm Limited, the Minister urged investors looking for partnership in the Volta Region to consider investment in agriculture.

The new poultry farm, located within the Akatsi South Municipality, could house over 50,000 birds.

It currently houses 25,000 layers and six hundred broilers at different stages of development.

Dr Letsa, together with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Akatsi South and Officers from the Department of Agriculture, during a visit to the farm, was impressed and stated that officers from the Regional level would be visiting the farm to take them through how it could be brought under the 1D1F programme.

Bishop Aron Monyo, the owner of the farm, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Farm’s focus was to attract investors to partner with them for large scale production to reduce the importation of chicken.

“We are producing two hundred and eighty crates of egg per day with the expectations of producing six hundred crates when operating at full capacity,” Bishop Monyo said.

“We have the required land size for expansion but lack the finance to boost production,” he added.

The farm also has its feed production unit with a capacity of two tonnes of feed per hour.

There are 15 full-time staff on the farm.

Mr Martin Kofitse Nyahe, the Akatsi South MCE, was optimistic the farm would go a long way in enhancing the economic fortunes of the area.

“Our people would get business to do as a result,” he added.