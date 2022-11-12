Volta Regional NDC delegates retain Alagbo, Agbai as youth, women organisers

Delegates of the Volta Regional branch, National Democratic Congress (NDC), have retained Mr Mathias Kwame Alagbo, the Regional Youth Organiser, and Madam Delphia Fafa Agbai, Women’s Organiser, to serve another four-year term.

Mr Alagbo polled 44 votes to beat Angelo Norkplim Agbodzie, who had 18 votes, and Dziewornu Boli; 10 votes.

Madam Delphia Fafa Agbai garnered 32 votes to retain her position, while Akusika Kpene, the only contender, had 26 votes.

Mr Kwame Asiemoah Jnr polled 33 votes to retain his position as the Deputy Youth Organiser, beating Alex Doe Wuadi, Johnson K. Samlafo and Alex Biney, who garnered 22, nine and eight votes, respectively.

Madam Cynthia Afeafa Woayor, the Deputy Women’s Organiser, retained her position with 19 votes, followed by Awo Galley,16 votes, Mariam Adzroe, 15, and Fafali Nyonator, eight.

Madam Agbai, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, commended delegates for the confidence reposed in her and promised to woo more women to the party fold for victory in

2024.

Mr Henry Ametefe, the Volta Regional Chair of the NDC, said the party was poised for victory in the next election, which demanded tried and tested officers to assist in delivering the task.

He asked the Hohoe Constituency Executives to work extra hard to recapture the seat it lost to the New Patriotic Party in 2020.