Volta Regional NPP Youths Organizer Donate To Akatsi All-Stars

Two bags of rice, a gallon of edible oil, and 32 bags of sachet water were among the items he donated to support the football club.

The donation is part of his initiative to help football clubs in the region by supporting, sustaining, and providing comfort, part of his interaction with the media stated.

The young youth leader presented the items to the leadership of the club at the forecourt of the West African Football Association ( WAFA) sports stadium in sogakorpe on Saturday, March 12th, 2022 after the team lost to liberty professional.

The YEA boss, who has been at the forefront of reaching out to vulnerable groups of people in the region for years, has assured the club’s leadership that his NPP government will continue to support and take actions to promote football and other sporting games in the region, according to Mr. Mohammed Zaid Abidina, the Avenor TV sports show host.

In a brief interview with reporters from Avenortv.com, Mr. Emmanuel Quashie, the Volta Regional Youths Organizer of the NPP, informed the media that the donation was part of his social obligation and that he would like to have more and do more to support the region.

Mr. Peter Gatsi (Worfa Peter), the manager of the Akatsi All-Stars, has expressed gratitude to the donor for his continued support of the region’s growth.

He promised that the products would be dispersed efficiently to the beneficiaries.