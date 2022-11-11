Volta remembers fallen veterans

The various security agencies in the Volta region have observed the annual Veterans Remembrance Day and wreath laying event at the regional capital, Ho.

The event marks the 77th veterans’ day, a ceremony to remember the contributions of the country’s ex-servicemen to the peace, stability and development of the country and the world.

In attendance were Regional Commanders of the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, Fire and Rescue Service, Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, Prisons Service and Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Also in attendance were some 18 gallant veterans, from the Veterans of the Ghana (VAG), who served in the GAF and United Nations as well as contingents from the security agencies, representatives from the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and the members of the public.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister laid wreath on behalf of the President of the Republic and the people of Ghana, Lieutenant Colonel Edward Sarpong Appiah, the Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery, laid one on behalf of the Military, Ex WO1 Jullius Kofi Amegbor, laid on behalf VAG and Togbe Adanu III, Chief of Goviefe laid on behalf of traditional authorities.

A 21-gun salute and blowing of the burglar heralded the occasion.