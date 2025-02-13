Volta Tourism Authority Spreads Valentine’s Joy to Hospitalised Children

The Volta Regional Tourism Authority is set to mark Valentine’s Day in a heartwarming way by bringing love and cheer to children at Ho Teaching Hospital and Municipal Hospital. ‘

In a collaborative effort with key tourism and hospitality stakeholders, the Ghana Tourism Authority will distribute locally produced Ghanaian chocolate to young patients. This initiative not only celebrates the season but also highlights the health benefits of cocoa while reinforcing national pride.

The press release from the Ghana Tourism Authority explains that this effort is meant to ensure that even the less privileged can experience the joy and warmth of Valentine’s Day. “National Chocolate Day is not just about promoting Ghana’s cocoa industry; it is a celebration of love, kindness, and community,” the statement read. The project, themed “Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana,” is being executed in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Ghana Cocoa Board, and several hospitality brands including Frandocfill Car Hiring Service, Sky Plus Hotel, Chances Hotel, and Jolinaiko Ecotours.

This initiative is a reminder of how community engagement and corporate responsibility can blend to create moments of joy during challenging times. By focusing on the well-being of hospitalised children, the campaign underscores the importance of sharing kindness and fostering a sense of togetherness, even in environments where celebrations might be unexpected. It also offers a platform to promote Ghana’s rich cocoa heritage, ensuring that the benefits of this iconic industry resonate on a personal as well as a national level.

Media partners have been invited to cover the event, which aims to spread a message of love and compassion. As the Volta Regional Tourism Authority and its partners unite for this special day, they hope to inspire others to embrace community care and celebrate the enduring spirit of Ghana’s cultural and agricultural legacy.