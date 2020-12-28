Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management organisation is poised to unleash enhanced services including digital applications on its clientele base in the Volta Region, going into the New Year.

Mr Solomon Denyo, Volta Regional Manager of Zoomlion, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said one of the stellar made interventions expected to be unveiled include a “Trash for Cash Project,” which entails the collection and purchase of used plastic materials for recycling into other useful products.

He explained that clients, who use the Company’s “Door-To-Door” waste bins could swap plastic materials collected to pay for their monthly waste collection fees.

He said “Buy-Back” Centers would be created in the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAS) to serve as receiving points, where anybody with plastic could walk-in to exchange his or her trash for cash.

Mr Denyo said his outfit would roll out a “One Million Bin Distribution Project,” to provide bins for every household in the Volta Region, to help curb indiscriminate refuse dumping.

The Regional Manager said construction of a “Solid Waste Treatment Plant,” which is an integrated waste recycling and compost plant, is underway at Akrofu in the Ho Municipality.

He added the plant, when completed, would treat organic waste into compost for agricultural purposes.

Additionally, “it will have plastic and other waste processing units attached. Garbage from surrounding Districts will be brought to this facility for treatment”.

Mr Denyo said the Waste Company would run a shift system to adequately deal with pile-up waste at joints to rid the Region clean.

He appealed to the public to be ready to do more business with Zoomlion and affiliated Companies to beautify Ho in particular and the Region as a whole.