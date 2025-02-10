Voltarians’ Chief Denounces Politically Motivated Attacks

A prominent traditional leader from the Volta region has issued a stern warning to politicians engaged in what he describes as calculated and unwarranted verbal assaults on distinguished regional figures.

Paramount Chief Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V, President of the Aflao Traditional Council, condemned recent inflammatory remarks targeting respected Voltarians, calling on political actors to refrain from actions that jeopardize the nation’s peace and unity.

Chief Fiti’s remarks come in the wake of a widely publicized incident in Parliament where Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings—Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle and daughter of the late President Jerry John Rawlings—was crudely dismissed as “a murderer’s daughter” with a call to “shut up and sit down.” The incident has since ignited national outrage and spurred demands for accountability. In his forceful statement, the Chief decried the use of such derogatory language, emphasizing that these attacks are not only baseless but also deeply disrespectful to the legacy of Ghana’s renowned leaders.

Highlighting the longstanding contribution of the Volta region to Ghana’s socio-economic and political fabric, Chief Fiti lamented the trend of vilification and character assassination that now seems to be part of the political landscape. He recalled an earlier episode following a celebratory “Thank You Durbar” in Ho, when incendiary remarks were leveled against the Volta Regional House of Chiefs by former President Nana Akufo-Addo. Accusations that members of the House were involved in recruiting outsiders for elections were, according to the Chief, not only entirely unfounded but also a dangerous attempt to undermine the loyalty and integrity of the Volta people.

The Paramount Chief did not spare himself from criticism either. He recounted an incident when he raised genuine concerns about the delayed construction of an educational facility in Aflao. In response, the then-President was reported to have mocked him on a popular radio station, implying that if Chief Fiti wanted the school completed, he should take matters into his own hands. Such comments, he argued, represent a calculated affront to the dignity of the traditional leadership and the people of Aflao, and further erode public trust in the nation’s governance.

Adding his voice to the growing chorus of discontent, Chief Fiti warned that these politically motivated verbal assaults have reached an intolerable level. “If these baseless attacks continue, they will no longer be tolerated,” he asserted, cautioning that the people of the Volta region are prepared to take decisive action to protect their honor and ensure that respect for traditional leadership is maintained.

The Chief’s impassioned plea serves as a timely reminder that the conduct of public officials has far-reaching implications for national unity. In an era where political rhetoric often inflames deep-seated divisions, his comments underline the need for responsible leadership—one that not only upholds democratic values but also respects the historical contributions of all regions of Ghana.

Observers note that while the political arena is no stranger to harsh exchanges, the level of vitriol directed at respected Voltarians marks a dangerous departure from the decorum expected of elected officials. As Ghana continues to evolve its democratic processes, voices like Chief Fiti’s remind us that national development hinges on a shared commitment to respect, integrity, and unity.