Voluntary blood donation by Krobo SHS receive commendation

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the Eastern Region has commended Manya Krobo Senior High School (SHS) students for their continuous voluntary blood donations, which have saved many lives.

Mr. George Ampofo Ayeh, Public Relations Officer of FDA in the Eastern Region, said the voluntary blood-donating attitude of the students had led to the school winning awards in the past and encouraged them to continue supporting the national blood bank.

Mr. Ayeh was speaking to the Ghana News Agency about a blood donation exercise hosted in the school by the FDA in partnership with the Eastern Regional Blood Bank as part of the authority’s nationwide campaign.

He stated that the students of Manya Krobo Senior High School were able to give 142 pints of blood, exceeding the FDA’s target, to assist in easing the country’s blood shortage.

He urged people, institutions, and organisations to donate blood freely to assist the national blood bank, emphasising that “blood saves pregnant women during labour, saves breast cancer patients, and helps in surgery.”

He also urged blood banks at various hospitals and health institutions to stop selling blood because the practice was forbidden and putting human lives at risk by requesting people to replace blood.

“I call on the Blood Bank Service not to sell blood to patients because life is more important than asking someone to bring a replacement of blood before you serve the person,” he said.

Milk, milo, biscuits, and other healthy foods were provided to the student donors to replenish their blood.

Ghana’s National Regulatory Authority, FDA, is tasked by the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) to regulate tobacco and tobacco products, food, medications, food supplements, herbal and homoeopathic medicines, veterinary medicines, cosmetics, medical devices, and household chemicals.