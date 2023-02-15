Voluntary blood donation only means to save those in need

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Blood Service, Dr Shirley Owusu Ofori, has encouraged Ghanaians to use special occasions such as the Valentine’s Day to donate blood and save lives.

She said voluntary blood donation was one of the ways to exhibit love to those with medical conditions which required blood transfusions.

Dr Ofori thus urged the public to patronise avenues of donation such as the MTN Ghana Foundation’s Annual Blood Donation which resumed this year after a two-year long break due to COVID-19.

“We celebrate the Valentine’s Day which is already an occasion to demonstrate love to friends and family. 12 years ago in 2011, MTN Ghana Foundation partnered the National blood Service; they used the occasion to raise public awareness on the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion. It is also an opportunity that has been used for society to give back especially those who have benefited from blood before.” She said.

Dr Ofori cited the story of a 14-year-old Australian boy, Joseph Harrison, and a story of a 35-year-old queen mother who survived because she also received 24 units of blood transfusions at 37 Military Hospital to stress the need to voluntary donate blood to save more lives.

“Joseph Harrison benefited from blood during a lung surgery which saw him hospitalized for three months. This led him to become a regular blood and blood plasma donor in later life for more than ten years after recovery and helped save 2.4 million children, eventually earning him the title: ‘the man with the golden arm.” She said in a speech.

She urged MTN Foundation to strengthen this initiative as it contributes to the blood stock levels of the country.

The Ghana News Agency engaged some staff and members of the public that trooped in to participate in the exercise.

Madam Love Adiamah, an IT Specialist at MTN, said the motivation to constantly donate blood was embedded in an accident encountered by a close friend some time ago.

“I have had an experience where a friend had an accident and was admitted at the 37 Military Hospital for three months. Just by the fact that, I was a donor, they got blood for him. My sister has given birth twice and they asked for blood transfusion for each one. These have inspired me to donate each time there is an opportunity,” she said.

“I donated once, that was back on campus. This time around, I went to the hospital, and I was encouraged by the doctor to donate my old blood to help my body produce new cells, so I took this opportunity to come and donate.” Charlotte Werrebor, a compliance officer, said.

On her part, Rhodaline Mensah, the Sustainability & Social Impact Manager at MTN Ghana Foundation, commended partners and stakeholders for the participation in the annual ‘save a life’ blood donation campaign.

“We want to thank everyone for making time to be part of our vision to support the national blood service in Ghana and all the partner hospitals that we have engaged with over the years. Indeed, we appreciate your contribution and the loyalty of all stake holders involved in making this initiative a success,” she said.

‘Save a life’ campaign was instituted by MTN Foundation in 2011 to help stock the blood banks across the country. The blood donation exercise, since its inception, has yielded over 20,000 units of blood, helping to reduce maternal mortality nationwide.

This year’s campaign, currently ongoing in all 16 regions of Ghana, is projected to achieve 4000 units of blood from voluntary donors.