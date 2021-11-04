Volunteerism and collaboration key to success-Prof Ladzakpo tells graduates

Professor Clifford Ladzakpo, Deputy Rector of Academics, GH Schools has urged graduates to volunteer their services as that as the only way the world will discover capacities and capability and offer them the opportunities of life.

Prof. Ladzakpo said, “Once you volunteer your service, the world discovers what your capacities and capabilities are and offers you opportunities thus nobody knows your abilities till you begin to make good use of it.”

He gave the advice when speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of a graduation ceremony for the ninth and second cohort of the Media and Cosmetology Schools respectively of GH Schools in Achimota in the Greater Accra Region.

He charged students to learn and offer their services through volunteerism to be able to stay relevant in today’s corporate and social world.

Prof. Ladzakpo, who is also a lecturer at the school noted that skill was something to walk with any day and live with. “if you don’t die your skills still remain with you and if you can see opportunities then you can utilize those skills to benefit yourself. ”

He emphasized on the need for graduates to collaborate with others describing it as a key ingredient in today’s world for anyone who desired to climb the ladder of success.

Prof. Ladzakpo said there was also the need to make technical education more-friendly for people who have interest in it to poise the country’s youth with technical skills to help assuage the rate of unemployment in the country.

He therefore urged people who want to acquire technical education to patronize GH Schools in Achimota as all its Schools had incorporated competence base training in its courses which emphasized on practicality rather than theory.

Prof Ladzakpo congratulated the graduates for defiling the odds to finish their studies despite the storms and difficulties posed by the global pandemic.

The ceremony which was on the theme “Innovation, Creativity and Productivity, A Key Component of TVET” saw graduates who went through vigorous two-year diploma and one-year certificate programmes in Journalism and Media Studies, Journalism and Media Arts, Television and Film Production, and Cosmetology passing out.

Some of the graduates who excelled in their various fields of study were awarded in courses such as Television Journalism, Radio Journalism, Print Journalism, Broadcast Journalism, Media Law and Ethics, Media Marketing, Directing, Producing, Theatre Arts, Editing, Sound, Camera, Cosmetology amongst others.

Others also received awards under special non-academic recognitions such as Best Dressed Students, Well Behaved Students, Most Enterprising Students, Most Promising Students, Most Devoted Students, Leadership Students, Chancellor’s award and many others.

Ms Mayerson Akpene Bright, and Ms Ruth Sika Lardi were crowned the Overall Best Media and Cosmetology Students of the ninth and second Cohort of the Media and Cosmetology School respectively.