Volunteers carrying the iconic all buttons portrait of Winnie Mandela by Isaac Aryeetey and the historic all beads portrait of Efua Nyarkoa by Florence Sottie reached Adomi Bridge on Friday en route to its launch at Amedzofe, on Afadzato.

The walk is part of volunteers effort to reach the peak of Afadjato with the artworks. These artworks would be commissioned as part of events marking the “Decade of the Black Woman and Black Youth of Excellence.”

These are Transformational Leadership events across all major African capitals to bring transformation and development at all levels of national endeavour.

It’s a project by the Outstanding Leadership Forum (OLF) in partnership with other organisations and Art Capital Ghana.

Dr Godwin Davids, Executive Director of OLF, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said about 60 volunteers, in turns, are conveying the works on foot across the terrain to the Afadzato (Mountain), which is referred to as the Akwapim-Togo mountain, lying along the Ghana-Togo border, and among the highest in Africa.

The journey is being undertaken at night to avoid the dangers of heavy vehicular traffic on the highways.

The two works would be commissioned at the event on December 24, 2020, and last for a week to January 1, 2021, which would be held at the summit of the mountain in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region.

An exhibition under the auspices of Art Capital Ghana, which forms part of the programme, would also be held during exhibiting works of other artists would be produced and launched.

Over 2,000 youth, women and children would also undertake a 50-kilometre walk from Golokwati to the Mountain, to signify a spiritual journey that would transform and renew the spirit of Africa and black people across the globe.

He said the commissioning would be broadcast live by one of the biggest art houses in Africa, called the Art Capital, based in Ghana.