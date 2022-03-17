Vormawor Kept Till Bail Conditions Met

The Police say Oliver Barkar-Vormawor, the convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, will be released when he meets all bail conditions after the Tema High Court granted him bail of GHS2 million with two sureties on Wednesday March 16, 2022.

A press statement issued and signed by Superintendent of Police Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, said , the Court awaits a response from the Lands Commission to verify documents for the landed properties, presented by the sureties as part of the bail conditions to complete the bail process.

“At the Court, The Registrar informed the Police that he had submitted the document presented by the sureties to the Lands Commission for verification and was therefore unable to proceed with the execution of the bail until a response was received from the Lands Commission”.

It said the accused person was taken back into custody to await the completion of the processes by the High Court Registrar.

The statement said the accused person would be released when the legal processes were duly met and satisfied by the Court.

It therefore urged individuals who were not familiar with those legal processes to observe and be cautious with their comments on the matter.