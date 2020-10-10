Mr. Ebo Gyebi, an independent parliamentary candidate, for Nhyiaeso has called on the electorates to vote for the person who can contribute positively to the development of the constituency and not just on party affiliation.

Speaking to journalists after filing his nomination forms at the Electoral Commission offices in Kumasi, he said it was time the electorates in the area reflected on their development needs and voted for a person who could deliver to improve the living conditions of the people.

Mr Gyebi pointed out that, voting for a party basis over the years had not yielded any fruitful results for the people in the constituency and it was time the people identified individuals who had the interest and development of the constituents at heart.

He said the “Kotoko and Hearts” approach of voting in the country was not helping in the development of constituencies.

“Our current Kotoko and Hearts approach to governance isn’t good and won’t help”, he emphasized.

Mr Gyebi said it was time electorates appreciated the role and capabilities of individuals who had the skills and competencies but were not willing to join any political party, and vote for them to change the development dynamics in their constituencies.