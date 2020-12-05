Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement (CVM) has urged Ghanaians to ignore the noicemakers and vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s.

He said the policies of President Akufo-Addo directly and indirectly benefited all Ghanaias including members of the NDC that we’re critical of the NPP.

A statement signed by Mr Opoku and copied to the Ghana News Agency said policies such as Free Senior High School, the Free Water and Electricity, the Planting for food and jobs and Rearing for food and jobs were not discriminative.

“The others are the Year of Roads, Digitalization One-Constituency-one-Ambulan, one- District-one-Factory, one-Village-one-Dam and Zongo Development Fund.

It said because of President Akufo-Addo, members of the NDC do not pay School fees for their Children at the SHS and Water Bills and called on all Ghanaians to offer the NPP government another opportunity.