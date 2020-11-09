First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has urged residents of Ningo Prampram to vote for a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the area to catalyse more development projects in the constituency.

She stated that even though the residents in the area have been voting for a parliamentarian from the NDC for the past 28 years, they could not boast of equivalent development in their area.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said this when she toured and interacted with residents of Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra Region to canvass votes for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

As part of her tour, the First Lady attended a rally at Dawhenya and Ahwiam all in the Ningo Prampram Constituency where she met party faithful and introduced Mr Alex Martey, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Ningo Prampram to the People.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo told the gathering that though the NPP had never won the Ningo parliamentary seat since the inception of the fourth republic, significant projects executed in the constituency, happened under NPP governments.

She said under the government of President Kufuor, the constituency was provided with a police station and police quarters with water supply extended from Sege to Prampram.

Also under the Akufo-Addo led NPP administration, Ningo Prampram had benefitted from the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, which had seen three factories in the constituency, she said.

There was also the construction of the largest greenhouse project in West Africa and a new market, as well as an electricity extension project and the construction of storm drains.

“All these have come to Ningo Prampram only when the NPP is in government even though we have no NPP MP to bring your voice closer to government”, she said.

The First Lady said the rate of development of the area could have been much better if they have had an NPP MP under an NPP government to advance their concerns.

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, outgoing Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, who accompanied the First Lady on her tour asked the residents to consider the many social intervention policies that have been implemented under NPP governments such as the NHIS under President Kufuor, and Free SHS, 1D1F, and the recent reduction and cancellation of electricity and water tariffs respectively under President Akufo-Addo, which they have benefitted from, and vote accordingly.

Meanwhile, the First Lady also paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Dawa and his elders at his palace and thanked them for all their prayers and support for the Akufo-Addo-led government and pleaded with them to lend their support to the Party as the NPP sought another term in office.

Nene Tetteh Wayo Duamor XI, the Chief of Dawa, welcomed Mrs. Akufo-Addo to the palace and assured her of his support and admiration for the administration of President Akufo-Addo.

He said even though the people of Ningo Prampram including Dawa have never elected an NPP parliamentarian before, there was no doubt that they have benefitted immensely from policies implemented by the government.

He said the Free SHS was a lifesaver as it had come to address a critical challenge in the constituency and was sure to break the vicious cycle of poverty.

Nene Duamor Xl assured the First Lady of his people’s unflinching support for the Akufo-Addo led NPP government and their determination to ensure that the Party’s parliamentary candidate, Mr Alexander Martey represents them in the next parliament.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo rounded up her tour with a durbar held in her honour at Lower Prampram that was graced by Nene Wakah Atiapa III, the Acting President of Ningo Traditional Council, and other traditional leaders in the area.

In welcoming the First Lady to the area, Nene Wakah Atiapa III reiterated that it was long overdue for the people of Ningo-Prampram to change their parliamentarian from NDC to NPP.

He said the continuous selection of NDC members to parliament had slowed down development in the constituency due to the lack of urgency on the part of the MP, to lobby development projects to the area.

He said he was hopeful that the people would this time vote massively for the NPP’s Alex Martey and President Akufo-Addo.

The First Lady promised to push the people’s request for fishing landing sites at Ahwiam as well as the request to separate Constituency into two because of its vastness, to the relevant authorities.

She also reminded them of the Covid-19 threat and advised them to continue adhering to the social distance protocols and wear their masks.

The First Lady was accompanied on her tour by Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, DCE for Ningo- Prampram, Mr Michael Tetteh, the NPP Constituency Chairman for Ningo Prampram, and other government and Party officials.

