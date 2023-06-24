Vote Massively For Charles Francis Margai, Our Next President

Tomorrow is 24th June, 2023 and Sierra Leoneans will come out en mass to vote for the most anticipated positive change. We are tired of tribalism; of human rights violations; of economic slavery; of the antics of a ruling class that is hell-bent on running Sierra Leone like a family or tribal entity. We are tired of poverty; empty election campaign promises; impoverishment and of the unbearable living conditions.

Fellow Sierra Leoneans don’t be scared by any inciting comments; do not pawn your dignity in the hands of corrupt, dubious, avaricious politicians and purveyors of misery, poverty, suffering, division and indignities on the land. This time, vote for your future and for our children yet unborn.

The fall of the cotton tree in Freetown came with a message that God is not happy with our leaders. That message should be translated tomorrow at the polls to mean that the old system must give way to a new, innovative, progressive and responsible leadership to steer the affairs of Sierra Leone. Sierra Leone is in dire of change and that change is Charles Francis Margai, the authentic leader of the People’s Movement for Democratic Change (PMDC).

Fellow Sierra Leoneans, you know as I do that Charles Francis Margai has always been eager to pioneer the mission of defeating all evil powers and building a new Sierra Leone, if given the chance. We believe this is the time for Sierra Leoneans to show the world that the PMDC leader is the alternative and long prophesized leader we have been waiting.

Let us tell the world that we are tired of wearing one clothes for over sixty (60) painful years. This clothe is so dirty and its smelled has resulted into the outbreak and spread of killer diseases and pandemics, including Cholera, HIV/AIDS, Ebola and recently the Corona virus. Vote for Charles Francis Margai for a safe and healthy environment. Mr. margai’s vision for Sierra Leone is very clear. He stands tall among the rest; he has no sacred cows in his backyard, and he always put the interests of Sierra Leone above party or self interests. Margai is the defender of the poor and voice of the voiceless masses.

As a nation, Sierra Leoneans deserve better. With Charles Margai there is no longer going to be business as usual. It won’t be monkey work baboon eat system, whereby Sierra Leoneans produce the wealth and resources for the development of foreign lands. This time and with Charles Margai at the helm of affairs, the abundant mineral wealth and natural resources in the country would be properly managed to benefit the Sierra Leonean people first.

With the above statement, I am appealing to the conscience of Sierra Leoneans to come out tomorrow and vote massively for real change; to vote massively for positive change; to vote for a better Sierra Leone. Vote for Charles Francis Margai, for the happiness of succeeding generations of Sierra Leoneans.

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Peace!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Inclusive Democracy!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Human Rights!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for The Rule of Law!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Justice!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Social Security!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Uplifting Sierra Leonean Women!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Healthy Food Security!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Ethnic Harmony!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for political Stability!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Development!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Sustainable Environment!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Equality!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for National Belonging!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Economic Emancipation!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Freedom!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Dignity!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Happiness!

Vote for Charles Margai, Vote for Succeeding Generations!

Fellow Sierra Leoneans, please feel comfortable to share this message to various groups and platforms in the social media. Meet your neighbours and spread this message of patriotism, peace and progress.

Sender:

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founder Member, Leader and National Chairman

People’s Democratic League

PDL