Prof. Emmanuel Bobobee, running mate to the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Flag Bearer, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet says CPP has a tradition of creating jobs and giving employment to the Ghanaian people and will offer the same when given the mandate to govern once more.

“There is no party in this country that has set up more industries, more factories more than the Convention People’s Party,” he reiterated.

He said it’s unfortunate Ghana is now experiencing the collapse of businesses and companies.

In addressing a rally at Battor in the Volta region today, Prof. Emmanuel Bobobee disclosed that the CPP party did not only offer free SHS, rather free education from kindergarten to the University.

He said he attended his university education for free and questioned why the incumbent government can be boasting about free SHS.

He said there are some Ghanaians who are contemplating leaving the country because of the rate of insecurity in the country.

According to the Running Mate, the state of insecurity in Ghana does not create a good image for the nation.

“Those who are leading now are creating fear and panic and there is heighten insecurity in the country,” he added.

Prof. Emmanuel Bobobee also called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the CPP for their lives to be transformed.

“People of Ghana this is an opportune time to bring back the most natural, authentic and people focus party, which is the Convention People’s Party and number #4 on the ballot,” he added.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu