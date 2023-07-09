Vote massively for humble, intelligent Bawumia – Kufuor’s Isaac Osei urges Ashanti Region delegates

A darling ‘boy’ of President J.A Kufuor and Former Member of Parliament for the Subin constituency in the Ashanti Region who also served as chief executive officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board as well as one time Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Mr Isaac Osei, has called of New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Ashanti Region to vote massively for the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

Describing the Vice President as an extremely humble person and as an intelligent and astute economist, Mr Osei said he admires Dr Bawumia’s respect for views of others and his conscious effort throughout his campaign not to use insults but to stick to debating issues of national interest.

Isaac Osei made the call when he joined the campaign team of the Vice President at the Subin constituency on Thursday 6 July as part of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s two-week tour of the Ashanti Region to engage party delegates ahead of the party’s super delegates conference on 26 August and presidential primaries on 4 November 2023.

“I came from Accra to join our distinguished personality, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia here at Subin in the Ashanti Region.

“I recall that not so long ago, while I was home, I got notified that the Vice President would like to see me. I decided to prepare, dress up so I could set off to see him wherever he may be.

“As I made my way down from upstairs in my home, to my pleasant surprise, there sat the Vice President right in my living room. This kind of humility is one of a kind. The NPP needs a humble man for the fight ahead of her, ” Isaac Osei said.

Economists extraordinaire

Tuning his attention to the economic prowess of Vice President Bawumia, Mr Osei observed that as an economist himself, he can, without a shadow of doubt, describe Dr. Bawumia as the economist of economists

“I studied economics, and I did that to a very advanced stage. I can tell you on authority that the Vice President is a highly qualified economic, and he is an extremely brilliant one at that (he is as sharp as fire), ” the former Ambassador said.

“If the NPP has such a humble personality, a God-fearing person who is endowered with wisdom from God and at the same time hardworking, the party could not have asked for a better candidate” he added.

Focus on issues, not insults

Since announcing his desire to contest in the NPP flagbearership race, Mr. Osei noted that the Vice President, Dr Bawumia, “throughout his campaign has not once insulted anyone under any circumstances.”

“He has in his campaign identified himself with all the good things that the Akufo-Addo government has achieved and has also accepted the administration’s shortcomings unlike others who where in government but have decided to disassociate themselves with the record of the current administration in public” the former Cocobod CEO said.

“I urge you to give consideration to all that I have told you about the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and vote massively for him [in the upcoming super delegates conference and subsequently in the presidential primaries so he can lead our party to the next level in its political history] Mr Isaac Osei further remarked.

Engaging with delegates

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia began engaging directly with delegates of the NPP about two weeks ago since.

He toured all 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region and has since the 6 July 2023 turned his attention to the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region.