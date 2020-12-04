Mr Isaac Oduro, the Chairman of the Road Rehabilitation Committee of Adamorobe in the Eastern Region has appealed to the people to give President Nana Akufo-Addo a massive vote on December 7.

He also urged the electorate to vote for Mr O.B. Amoah, the Member of Parliament for the area to support the President to continue with the provision of development projects to improve their living standard.

Mr Oduro, who is also a businessman made the appeal in a meeting with the citizens of Adamorobe in the Akuapim South District.

He said the Akufo-Addo led government has provided the area a number of projects, which included school blocks, One District One Dam, with the children in the area also enjoying free education.

He said the President in his interaction with the Chief of Aburi, Nana Otumfo Gyan Kwasi promised to rehabilitate the 7.4 kilometre road, which links Adamorobe to Oyibi and Jamacaso to alleviate the transportation difficulties in the area.

“Let us renew our mandate for the President and the MP for them to fulfill their promise come December 7 election,” he said.