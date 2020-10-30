Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the electorates to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 2020 polls to sustain the giant economic gains made so far.

He said the NPP has chalked remarkable successes by turning the fortunes of the country around and assured that the Party remained committed to sustaining the gains while building a resilient and robust economy for the general well-being of all citizens.

Dr Bawumia was speaking at a durbar of Chiefs and people of Nyayano in the Gomoa West Constituency on Thursday as part of his three-day tour of the Central Region.

Similar durbars were held at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East, Ekwamkrom, near Swedru in the Gomoa Central, Dawurampong in Gomoa West and Ekumpoano in Ekumfi.

“The Government would ensure efficient allocation of resources, be accountable and protect the public purse,” the Vice President said as he urged the electorate to believe in the Party’s vision of enhancing productivity, diversifying agriculture, and expanding the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Dr Bawumia indicated that the economic growth of the country retarded anytime the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power.

He cited the near collapse of the National Ambulance Service, Metro Mass Transit, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and series of corruption scandals and economic mismanagement of the previous administration.

The Vice President downplayed the NDC’s bid to build mortuaries in Zongo communities explaining that they deserved well equipped schools model schools to develop their human resource base.

“We are going to build a model senior high school in the Zongo community in every region. We will start with 16 model SHSs so that our children will have an opportunity to attend high schools to improve themselves.”

While touting the NPP’s achievements as unmatched, he reiterated that the Party would continue to roll out more well-thought-through policies, with education as the major focus of its administration because the alternative of mass illiteracy would be more costly to the economy.

He highlighted major policy programmes to include the ‘One-District-One-Factory’, ‘Nations Builders Corps’, ‘One-Village-One-Dam’, ‘$1million-One Constituency’ and ‘National Identification Cards’ as a testimony of the Party’s commitment to development.

On Energy, he said ‘dumsor’ was now a thing of the past – offering Ghanaians and businesses the economic leverage to invest, expand and sustain businesses to create more jobs and revenue.

Dr Bawumia said the NPP government had done a lot, with the icing being the free SHS policy, and appealed to the rank and file to bury their difference, unite with one accord to ensure massive electoral victory in the 2020 polls.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister told the electorate not to fall prey to the political antics of the NDC saying, it was a ploy to throw the country into an economic abyss as exhibited during its reign.

Nana Awuku Issaka Giwa, Sareki Zongo commended the government for its immeasurable contributions to education, health, and road among others.